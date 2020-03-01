Maryland Capital Management Acquires 60 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $254.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.65 and a 200-day moving average of $271.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.74 and a 52 week high of $296.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

