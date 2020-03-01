Maryland Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $199.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

