Maryland Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

