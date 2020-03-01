Maryland Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $100,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,877.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $124.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.56. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $114.46 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 162.43%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

