Maryland Capital Management Buys 140 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,499 shares of company stock worth $8,052,648 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

HSY opened at $143.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.56. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

