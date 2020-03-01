Maryland Capital Management Buys Shares of 5,990 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,784,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,489,000.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

