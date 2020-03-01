Maryland Capital Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 418,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,202,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $885,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $109.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

