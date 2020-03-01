Maryland Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

NYSE:YUM opened at $89.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

