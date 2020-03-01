Maryland Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $235.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $187.13 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

