Maryland Capital Management Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 332 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

American Express stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $106.68 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

