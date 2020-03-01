Maryland Capital Management Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 6,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

