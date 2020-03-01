Maryland Capital Management Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.76% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $64.27.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

