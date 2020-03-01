Maryland Capital Management Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,047,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,815,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

IXJ opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $71.09.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

