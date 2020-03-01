Maryland Capital Management Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.72. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.27 and a 52 week high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

