Maryland Capital Management Has $515,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of ED stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

