Maryland Capital Management Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,351,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $94.86.

