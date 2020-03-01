Maryland Capital Management Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

