Maryland Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,101,000 after purchasing an additional 169,203 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 308,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,097,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $131,495,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $106.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

