Maryland Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94,700.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $107.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

