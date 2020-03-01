Maryland Capital Management Invests $210,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

