Maryland Capital Management Invests $232,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $175.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.16. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

