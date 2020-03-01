Maryland Capital Management Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 41.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $70.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

