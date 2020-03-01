Maryland Capital Management Purchases 1,257 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $252.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.75 and a 200-day moving average of $238.77. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $186.57 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

