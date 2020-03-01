Maryland Capital Management Purchases 356 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 71,929 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 376,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,251,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,445 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

TJX opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

