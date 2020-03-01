Maryland Capital Management Purchases 455 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $68,194,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $40,394,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.10. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $114.62 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

