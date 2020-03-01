Maryland Capital Management Purchases 490 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $14,190,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

V opened at $181.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.80. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $353.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,345. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

