Maryland Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in United Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in United Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

NYSE UTX opened at $130.59 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $121.48 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

