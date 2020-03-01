Maryland Capital Management Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $162.17 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

