Maryland Capital Management Sells 1,070 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,196,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,078,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.