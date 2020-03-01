Maryland Capital Management Sells 4,493 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of GE opened at $10.88 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

