Maryland Capital Management Takes $303,000 Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 919 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after purchasing an additional 372,268 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 477,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,649,000 after purchasing an additional 163,084 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $345.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.48.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

