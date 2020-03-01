Maryland Capital Management Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

FNDX opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

