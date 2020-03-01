Maryland Capital Management Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $57,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

