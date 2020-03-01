Maryland Capital Management Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $167.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.29 and a 200 day moving average of $170.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $143.94 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

