Maryland Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 283,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 112,974 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. Insiders have bought a total of 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $30.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

