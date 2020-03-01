MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Position Reduced by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of MasTec worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MasTec by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

