Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,985 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 1.82% of Mastercraft Boat worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 803,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 229,098 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 2,499.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.