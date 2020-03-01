Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,155 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Matrix Service worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 248,468 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 6.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 130.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02. Matrix Service Co has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti upgraded Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.