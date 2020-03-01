McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,883.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $938.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,986.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,834.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

