Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a PE ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

