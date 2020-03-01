Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $2,191,740.54 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 8,206 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.09, for a total value of $2,191,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,347 shares in the company, valued at $20,658,610.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, John James Sullivan sold 1,702 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $435,746.04.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $239.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $271.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 213.65 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.11.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1,089.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 54.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $8,405,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

