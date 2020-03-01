Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLAB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $239.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 213.65 and a beta of 0.19. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $1,884,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,265,510.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $353,670.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,998.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,698 shares of company stock worth $5,378,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 265,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 158,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 89,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

