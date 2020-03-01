Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

MET stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

