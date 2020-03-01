Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,027 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $129.26 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average of $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

