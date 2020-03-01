Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 231 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 135,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,466 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,254,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $194,756,000 after purchasing an additional 212,400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 107,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

