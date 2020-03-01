Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 352 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $217.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $247.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

