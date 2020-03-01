Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 436 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,096,000 after acquiring an additional 523,937 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746,543 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,833,000 after acquiring an additional 68,177 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,891,000 after acquiring an additional 285,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 874,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $104.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.