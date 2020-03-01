Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

