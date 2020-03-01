Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $29.74.

