Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 146,951 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 587.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.0611 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.